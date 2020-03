Harry Styles is keeping busy during his self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic . The 26-year-old “Adore You” singer dished in a new interview with BBC Sounds on Thursday (March 19). “It’s a little difficult but it’s alright, I’m lucky I’m with friends in our little safe self-isolation pod,” he told 1Xtra Residency host Fenn O’Meally over [...]



Recent related videos from verified sources Harry Styles wishes he'd written Lizzo's self-love anthem hit Good As Hell



Harry Styles continued to prove he's a Lizzo superfan as he confessed he wishes he'd penned her hit Good As Hell. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:46 Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Harry Styles Reveals His 'Classic Quarantine Stuff' The 'Adore You' singer reveals he is 'learning Italian and doing some sign language classes' because being in self-isolation is 'the perfect time to learn a new...

AceShowbiz 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this