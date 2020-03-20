Global  

Gal Gadot Covers 'Imagine' in Sing-Along With Famous Friends in Self-Isolation

AceShowbiz Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The three-minute clip sees Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, James Marsden, Cara Delevingne, Amy Adams and Zoe Kravitz among those coming together to cope with quarantine amid coronavirus crisis.
