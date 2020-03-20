Sara Beth 💟 ✝️ 🇺🇸 RT @KatDelT: I’ll say it. I don’t care about Tom Hank’s journey with this virus. I wish him well, but he has the means to receive the best… 19 seconds ago

Thom2 🇺🇸Trump 2020🇺🇸 RT @Harley_1955: So who's tired of hearing about Tom Hanks and his wife? I'm sure they're getting excellent care. #WuhanVirus #ChineseVi… 5 minutes ago

BillGraham RT @ModalityGP: Update for those vulnerable to Coronavirus - Diabetes Latest advice for patients with Diabetes - thanks to ⁦@DiabetesUK⁩… 6 minutes ago

ModalityPartnership Update for those vulnerable to Coronavirus - Diabetes Latest advice for patients with Diabetes - thanks to ⁦… https://t.co/xvQQaR6vHv 7 minutes ago

RAAS Coronavirus patients with diabetes -- like Tom Hanks -- can have more complications https://t.co/5tYeQusFpS 14 minutes ago

❌Harley_1955 IFB unless Twit has me restricted So who's tired of hearing about Tom Hanks and his wife? I'm sure they're getting excellent care. #WuhanVirus… https://t.co/sbmmim9eeW 19 minutes ago

A girl is "no one" Hmmm looks like HanX has a under "LYING" condition, do we see complications ahead? Thats BIG! https://t.co/uO3Sje6I1Z 25 minutes ago