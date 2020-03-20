Global  

Adam Lambert Drops 'Velvet' Album - Stream & Download Here!

Just Jared Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Adam Lambert has released his highly anticipated fourth studio album, Velvet! The last time that Adam has dropped an album was nearly five years ago with The Original High. The first six songs on Velvet were released back in September with the EP, Velvet: Side A. Now, the full 13-song album has arrived. “The song [...]
