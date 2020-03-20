Global  

Friday, 20 March 2020
Hollywood star Daniel Dae Kim who featured in 'Hell Boy' is the latest celebrity to have contracted with the novel Coronavirus. The 51-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle on Thursday to inform his fans that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. He announced the news on Instagram by sharing a video.
Recent related news

Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for coronavirus, says he’s willing to donate antibodies to find a vaccine

Daniel Dae Kim, known for his roles on "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0," has tested positive for coronavirus, the actor said on Instagram on Thursday. 
Hawaii Five-0's Daniel Dae Kim Diagnosed with Coronavirus

Hawaii Five-0 and Lost actor Daniel Dae Kim has been diagnosed with Coronavirus aka COVID-19. “Hi everyone- yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the...
parker1817

Mrs. O Following through with his thought process, everyone who contracted CCP from him on their flight to Hawaii should c… https://t.co/ysaoNCGeOa 3 minutes ago

George28601554

George https://t.co/SvRtrm2ncj "Calls for end to discrimination against Asian"! WTF are those parrots talking about? Chine… https://t.co/2qye6cfmxD 13 minutes ago

dumasiam

MG Dumasia Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/vDnFRxB2BQ https://t.co/wJTyznY3aL 19 minutes ago

real_nelloms

David Smollen Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for COVID-19, calls for end to discrimination against Asians for co... https://t.co/oossWmUndY via @Yahoo 26 minutes ago

rnnmxn

m * x RT @HallyuWebsite: 🚨 #COVID19 #CoronaVirus Korean American actor Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for COVID-19. 🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠 40 minutes ago

NewsGrit

News Grit Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for COVID-19, calls for end to discrimination against Asians for coronavirus #NewsGrit https://t.co/7CmW3PIz99 1 hour ago

naughtywriter2

Myandra is Mesmeric 🐇 Graceless Nasty Lady Watch his video. I have always loved Daniel Day Kim. He played Chin Ho Kelly on Hawaii 5-0. He has some good inform… https://t.co/vM30SXoO3T 1 hour ago

HallyuWebsite

HALLYU WEBSITE 🚨 #COVID19 #CoronaVirus Korean American actor Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for COVID-19. 🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠🦠 2 hours ago

