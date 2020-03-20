Simon Rex Was Offered $70,000 to Lie About Meghan Markle & Their Relationship
Friday, 20 March 2020 () Simon Rex says that several British tabloids contacted him and offered him large sums of money to lie about his relationship with Meghan Markle. The 45-year-old actor says that he never actually dated Meghan, but they “hung out” and went on one lunch date. “Nothing happened. We never even kissed. We hung out once in [...]
SWSYmarkle - by Charlotte Penketh-KingAn American air hostess who looks like Meghan Markle has been confusing passengers - and says she gets mistaken for her ten times a DAY.Christine Mathis, 32, is an..