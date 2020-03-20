Simon Rex Was Offered $70,000 to Lie About Meghan Markle & Their Relationship

Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Simon Rex says that several British tabloids contacted him and offered him large sums of money to lie about his relationship with Meghan Markle. The 45-year-old actor says that he never actually dated Meghan, but they “hung out” and went on one lunch date. “Nothing happened. We never even kissed. We hung out once in [...] 👓 View full article

