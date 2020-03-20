Global  

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost Recreate Classic 'Shaun of the Dead' Scene in Coronavirus PSA

AceShowbiz Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Weeks after memes from the 2004 Edgar Wright movie were shared online by fans as the world fights the pandemic, the two stars team up to offer a revised version of their famed Winchester scene.
Shaun of the Dead's Simon Pegg & Nick Frost Reunite for Coronavirus PSA (Video)

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost are here with a Shaun of the Dead-inspired coronavirus PSA. The actors reimagined a scene from their 2004 horror comedy and gave some...
Just Jared

