Kelly Clarkson Performs a Mariah Carey Song in Her Bathroom, Mariah Reacts!

Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Kelly Clarkson is spending time with her family at their ranch in Montana amid the coronavirus outbreak and she covered a Mariah Carey song in her bathroom! The 37-year-old singer referenced Mariah‘s song “Vanishing” on The Voice this week and she decided to cover it. “Hiding in Montana. That time ur quarantined, ur kids r [...] 👓 View full article

