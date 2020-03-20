Global  

Nirbhaya case: Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu welcome court's judgement

Mid-Day Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Justice was delayed, but not denied. The four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case were finally hanged early this morning, March 20, 2020, at Tihar jail in New Delhi. Not only Nirbhaya's parents and family, but the entire country has heaved a sigh of relief thanks to this judgement. It has been a long and excruciating...
News video: Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia News

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia News 02:51

 ALL FOUR MEN CONVICTED OF THE GANG-RAPE AND KILLING IN THE NIRBHAYA 2012 CASE WILL BE HANGED TOMORROW MORNING AS DECIDED. THE PATIALA HOUSE COURT REJECTED ALL PETITIONS OF THE CONVICTS, AKSHAY THAKUR, PAWAN GUPTA, VINAY SHARMA, AND MUKESH SINGH WHO ARE TO HANG AT 5.30 AM ON FRIDAY MADHYA PRADESH...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia [Video]

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia

NO MORE DEATH WARRANTS, NO MORE WAIT AS ALL FOUR CONVICTED IN THE NIRBHAYA GANG-RAPE AND MURDER CASE 2012 WILL HANG TOMORROW MORNING. THE PATIALA HOUSE COURT REJECTED ALL PETITIONS OF THE CONVICTS..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:35Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Nirbhaya case: B-town lauds court’s judgement

The 2012 Nirbhaya Delhi gang-rape case finally came to an end as all the four convicts were hanged to death in Tihar Jail today in the morning. The horrific...
IndiaTimes

Nirbhaya case: All four convicts hanged in Tihar Jail, victim's parents say justice finally done

The four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case were hanged to death at 5:30 a.m. in Delhi's Tihar jail on Friday, bringing the curtains down on...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


15000usman

Muhammad Usman RT @bollybubble: Nirbhaya Case Convicts Hanged: Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and Raveena Tandon say ‘finally justice is served’ #NirbhayaVe… 31 minutes ago

mohitsmartlove

Mohit $marty.... RT @republic: #NirbhayaVerdict | Nirbhaya Case: Rishi Kapoor calls out 'shame' for delaying justice, Taapsee, others react https://t.co/j9I… 2 hours ago

bollybubble

Bollywood Bubble Nirbhaya Case Convicts Hanged: Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and Raveena Tandon say ‘finally justice is served’… https://t.co/lNNjAPss6S 2 hours ago

republic

Republic #NirbhayaVerdict | Nirbhaya Case: Rishi Kapoor calls out 'shame' for delaying justice, Taapsee, others react https://t.co/j9IY4a4fwK 2 hours ago

bollywoodnewsfb

Bollywood News Inside Nirbhaya case: Rishi Kapoor, the Indian movie directed Pannu and Raveena Tandon to say “finally justice is served”… https://t.co/v0E0e7BnWR 3 hours ago

