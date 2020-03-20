Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kelsea Ballerini Drops Personal Self-Titled 'Kelsea' Album - Listen!

Kelsea Ballerini Drops Personal Self-Titled 'Kelsea' Album - Listen!

Just Jared Jr Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Kelsea Ballerini has released her brand-new, self-titled album Kelsea! The “Miss Me More” crooner unveiled her very personal third album on Friday (March 20). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kelsea Ballerini The 13-track project features her collaboration with Halsey, “The Other Girl,” and Kenny Chesney, “Half of My Hometown.” Kelsea Ballerini had to [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: The Weeknd, Kelsea Ballerini & Sporty Spice drop music at the perfect time

The Weeknd, Kelsea Ballerini & Sporty Spice drop music at the perfect time 01:41

 Whether you want to drown your sorrows with The Weeknd's latest psychedelic album or dance to Sporty Spice (you read that right), here's all the new music that drops today.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.