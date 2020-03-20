Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Big B wishes to be Superman in real life

Big B wishes to be Superman in real life

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user and since the past few days he has been sharing a lot about the ongoing Coronavirus situation in the country. Today the veteran actor went down memory lane and shared an adorable click from his son Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday. Big B is dressed as Superman in the photo and is seen capturing his son’s birthday shenanigans in a video camera. Along with the picture Amitabh Bachchan expressed how he wished to be Superman in real life and destroy Coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Agatha and The Truth of Murder movie [Video]

Agatha and The Truth of Murder movie

Agatha and The Truth of Murder movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Agatha Christie, a young mystery novel writer sets out to help solve a real-life murder case when a wealthy woman is found bludgeoned to..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:00Published
Bollywood dialogues in real life PRANK | sholay | Pranks in India 2018 | Unglibaaz [Video]

Bollywood dialogues in real life PRANK | sholay | Pranks in India 2018 | Unglibaaz

Bollywood dialogues in real life PRANK | sholay | Pranks in India 2018 | Unglibaaz

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:42Published

Tweets about this

dumasiam

MG Dumasia Big B wishes to be Superman in real life https://t.co/XoT5WuXR99 https://t.co/RxFBmeO720 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.