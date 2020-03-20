Global  

Coronavirus scare: Kartik Aaryan's monologue on social distancing 'corona bas karo na' impresses Bollywood

Mid-Day Friday, 20 March 2020
Coronavirus scare: Kartik Aaryan's monologue on social distancing 'corona bas karo na' impresses BollywoodBollywood actor Kartik Aaryan posted a video on social media in which he urged the Indian people to adhere to social distancing for containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The video went viral on the Internet. Not only netizens, but the actor's monologue also impressed Bollywood. Several celebrities Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun...
News video: 'Corona Stop Corona,' Kartik Aryan's unique video appeal in his monologue style

'Corona Stop Corona,' Kartik Aryan's unique video appeal in his monologue style 03:05

 As the world reels under coronavirus threat, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan spoke on the importance of social distancing in fighting the deadly virus. So far, India has recorded over 195 coronavirus cases and five deaths. Kartik's 2 minutes 24 seconds-long monologue has become a hit on social media....

Kartik Aaryan's monologue on coronavirus wows social media [Video]

Kartik Aaryan's monologue on coronavirus wows social media

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who shot to fame with the famous monologue in his 2011 debut film "Pyaar Ka Punchnama", has come up with a new monologue in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. In a video the..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:25Published
Bollywood Suffers Due to Coronavirus Scare – All The Movies And Events Impacted [Video]

Bollywood Suffers Due to Coronavirus Scare – All The Movies And Events Impacted

The side effects of the pandemic COVID-19 are global and Bollywood too wasn’t spared from its impact. From theatres shut down, awards shows and events moved to movies delayed the effects are just not..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:34Published

Bollywood News: Kartik Aaryan's monologue video on 'Corona Stop Karo Na' gets a thumbs up from all!

Kartik Aaryan urged everyone to maintain social distancing and listen to the world leaders like PM Narendra Modi and Donald Trump when they stress on it.
Zee News

Coronavirus Pandemic: Kartik Aaryan's monologue on 'Social Distancing' draws applause from Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan

Coronavirus Pandemic: Kartik Aaryan's monologue on 'Social Distancing' draws applause from Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan and we love it too
Bollywood Life

