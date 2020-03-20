Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Rudimental Link With The Martinez Brothers For 'Easy On Me'

Rudimental Link With The Martinez Brothers For 'Easy On Me'

Clash Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Rudimental Link With The Martinez Brothers For 'Easy On Me'It's a dancefloor buster to shake away those self-isolation blues...

*Rudimental* return to their club roots on new single 'Easy On Me'.

The London crew recently took over Printworks in Surrey Quays, a neat home city move with a typically broad bill.

Hitting up The Martinez Brothers, the all-star team up has resulted in a dancefloor mover.

Out now, 'Easy On Me' is a peak-time floorfiller, packed with house textures and that kicking rhythm.

It's the third collaboration between the two - after 2019’s ‘Sitigawana’ ft. Faith Mussa and 2017’s ‘No Fear’ - and it's further sign that Rudimental are working with complete freedom.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.