Rudimental Link With The Martinez Brothers For 'Easy On Me'

It's a dancefloor buster to shake away those self-isolation blues...



*Rudimental* return to their club roots on new single 'Easy On Me'.



The London crew recently took over Printworks in Surrey Quays, a neat home city move with a typically broad bill.



Hitting up The Martinez Brothers, the all-star team up has resulted in a dancefloor mover.



Out now, 'Easy On Me' is a peak-time floorfiller, packed with house textures and that kicking rhythm.



It's the third collaboration between the two - after 2019’s ‘Sitigawana’ ft. Faith Mussa and 2017’s ‘No Fear’ - and it's further sign that Rudimental are working with complete freedom.



Tune in now.



