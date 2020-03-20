Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor tests corona positive - A timeline of her travel history
Friday, 20 March 2020 () Popular Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive for coronavirus. The singer in a long Instagram post made the revealation. Kanika and her family are in complete quarantine right now, she informed through the post. Social media is flooded with messages for the singer - some showing support for the singer, others a little angry over reports of why she attended parties after her London trip.
BOLLYWOOD SINGER KANIKA KAPOOR HAS CONFIRMED SHE HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 IN LUCKNOW. THE SINGER, KNOWN FOR HIT NUMBERS SUCH AS BABY DOLL, CAME BACK HOME 10 DAYS AGO FROM UK BUT SAYS SHE DEVELOPED THE SYMPTOMS ONLY 4 DAYS AGO. CONFIRMING THE NEWS ON INSTAGRAM, KANIKA WROTE, “HELLO EVERYONE,...