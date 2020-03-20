Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kanika's pic with Raje goes viral on internet

Kanika's pic with Raje goes viral on internet

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Kanika Kapoor confirmed through a social media post that she had tested positive for COVID-19. The singer reportedly returned from London recently and had attended a party in Lucknow. A viral photo being shared on social media features Kanika enjoying at a party, posing for a picture with former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and several other guests. In her statement Kanika had revealed that contact mapping of the people she could have been in touch with is underway.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

56perumal

Chowkidar Perumal pillai Coronavirus in India: BJP's Vasundhara Raje, son Dushyant in self quarantine after attending dinner with Kanika Kap… https://t.co/jACQ6UIsXe 19 hours ago

bollywoodnewsfb

Bollywood News Inside Kanika's pic with Raje goes viral on the internet https://t.co/OdPBLQqs4d 1 day ago

Luftstretkrafte

combattant#luftstreitkrafte RT @GM_MTDC: Coronavirus: Vasundhara Raje's son goes to Kanika Kapoor's party. Then attends Parliament and we talk of prudence india curfew… 1 day ago

p4pdp

Dr. Prashant Pandya RT @TOIIndiaNews: Coronavirus in India: BJP's Vasundhara Raje, son Dushyant in self quarantine after attending dinner with Kanika Kapoor ht… 1 day ago

xox3092004

Deepveerwalapyaar❤🌺🌹 RT @bombaytimes: Here's a glimpse of #KanikaKapoor and former Rajasthan Chief Minister from the party! https://t.co/pz4yj7YHY8 1 day ago

bombaytimes

BombayTimes Here's a glimpse of #KanikaKapoor and former Rajasthan Chief Minister from the party! https://t.co/pz4yj7YHY8 1 day ago

tigecyc

nehaguptabmt Tigecyc Gov punish Raje#after regular appealing#still partying#BJP should take strict action against Raje#set an example C… https://t.co/tHY2M6qSjH 1 day ago

amsc129

amsc129 Coronavirus in India: BJP's Vasundhara Raje, son Dushyant in self quarantine after attending dinner with Kanika Kap… https://t.co/bQdajJQsIs 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.