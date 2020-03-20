Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays ‘Phantom’ Song During Self-Isolation, Lin-Manuel Miranda Responds

Andrew Lloyd Webber played a piano version of "All I Ask of You" from Phantom of the Opera for his homebound fans and Lin-Manuel Miranda responded with his own home video.

