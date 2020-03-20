Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Today's Savannah Guthrie Gives an Adorable Update From the "Bedhead Bureau" With Her Kids

Today's Savannah Guthrie Gives an Adorable Update From the "Bedhead Bureau" With Her Kids

E! Online Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Savannah Guthrie's children make the cutest coworkers. For Friday's episode of TODAY, the reporter, who is co-anchoring from home as she recovers from a sore throat, gave co-hosts...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Savannah Guthrie Filming 'Today' From Home | THR News

Savannah Guthrie Filming 'Today' From Home | THR News 01:12

 Savannah Guthrie Filming 'Today' From Home | THR News

Recent related videos from verified sources

Vanessa Hudgens Responds to Coronavirus Comments Backlash, Savannah Guthrie Films 'Today' From Home & More | THR News [Video]

Vanessa Hudgens Responds to Coronavirus Comments Backlash, Savannah Guthrie Films 'Today' From Home & More | THR News

Vanessa Hudgens responds to backlash over her coronavirus comments, Savannah Guthrie films NBC's' Today' from home and Seth Rogen is giving us the laughs we need right now by live tweeting the 'Cats'..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:53Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Savannah Guthrie Co-Anchors Today From Home Amid "Mild" Sore Throat

Savannah Guthrie is working from home today. The journalist is co-anchoring the Today show from her basement today after coming down with "a mild sore throat and...
E! Online

Savannah Guthrie To Film 'Today' From Her Basement Due To A 'Super Mild' Sore Throat

Savannah Guthrie will be reporting from home when you turn on Today this week. The 48-year-old anchor and attorney will be staying home after coming down with a...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.