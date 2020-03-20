Global  

KJ Apa's 'I Still Believe' Heading to VOD, Two Weeks After Release

Just Jared Jr Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
KJ Apa‘s new film I Still Believe is already headed to VOD, just two weeks after hitting theaters. The movie, which also stars Britt Robertson, was released on March 13th, just days before movie theaters around the country shut down due to the coronavirus. Now fans who didn’t catch it in theaters will be able [...]
