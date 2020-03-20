Gerry Cinnamon Re-Arranges Upcoming Shows Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

New album 'The Bonny' is incoming...



*Gerry Cinnamon* has re-arranged some upcoming shows.



The Scottish artist's new album 'The Bonny' is incoming, and it was due to be accompanied by some massive shows.



Currently, Gerry Cinnamon does intend to keep to his initial plan of playing Glasgow's Hampden Stadium - home of Scottish football - over summer.



“Anyone that knows me knows all I care about is folk having a class night and getting home safe,” says Gerry, “so it’s a no brainer to move some of the earlier dates. Not ideal, but pales in comparison to the shit other folk are going through.”



“It’s probably not smart to release during a lockdown when the shops are closed and everyone’s isolating but no chance I’m letting folk down. Never gave a fuck about numbers anyway not gny start now. Album’s out 17th April.”



'The Bonny' will be released on April 17th.



