Los Angeles Lakers Star Kyle Kuzma Goes All Out To Help People During Lockdown

SOHH Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Los Angeles Lakers Star Kyle Kuzma Goes All Out To Help People During LockdownLos Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is giving back during this time of hardship. The 24-year-old NBA star will reportedly parter with a Flint, Michigan YMCA to donate meals. Big Facts According to reports, Kuzma is determined to help high school seniors struggling to find food during the coronavirus epidemic. Kuz will work with the […]

The post Los Angeles Lakers Star Kyle Kuzma Goes All Out To Help People During Lockdown appeared first on .
