Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

R&B singer The Weeknd has ended the drought. The popular crooner has come through for true fans with his long-awaited After Hours album release. Big Facts Heading into Friday, Weeknd geared up to release the banger-filled release. Once the clock struck 12, the Toronto native delivered on his latest solo effort. The Weeknd’s new album After […]



The post The Weeknd’s AFTER HOURS Album Has Arrived + It’s Packed With Bangers appeared first on . R&B singer The Weeknd has ended the drought. The popular crooner has come through for true fans with his long-awaited After Hours album release. Big Facts Heading into Friday, Weeknd geared up to release the banger-filled release. Once the clock struck 12, the Toronto native delivered on his latest solo effort. The Weeknd’s new album After […]The post The Weeknd’s AFTER HOURS Album Has Arrived + It’s Packed With Bangers appeared first on . 👓 View full article

