WATCH: Trump Says ‘Deep State Department,’ Prompting Dr. Fauci to Bury Face in Hands
Friday, 20 March 2020 () President Donald Trump referred to the U.S. State Department as the "Deep State Department" during a White House press briefing on the coronavirus with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Friday, prompting National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci to bury his face in his hands.
President Donald Trump has given New York state the go ahead to start using state labs to test for COVID-19. Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Friday... bizjournals Also reported by •Seattle Times
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Askari RT @DeanObeidallah: Trump Says 'Deep State Department,' Prompting Dr. Fauci to Bury Face in Hands-Think about this: you had an infectious d… 41 seconds ago
nolen of Tennessee RT @Mediaite: WATCH: Trump Says 'Deep State Department,' Prompting Dr. Fauci to Bury Face in Hands https://t.co/ug1bfEA1JE 45 seconds ago
Rod Doctor Fauci caught in the middle of Trump presser and the Deep State Department.
https://t.co/kap2rqdIY6 3 minutes ago
Allyson#Fauci The moment you realize POTUS is an idiot. https://t.co/xcX4mLmSHk 4 minutes ago
lynne white WATCH: Trump Says 'Deep State Department,' Prompting Dr. Fauci to Bury Face in Hands https://t.co/w0qeYfitKe via @mediaite4 minutes ago
Michael Bodkin RT @timupland: WATCH: Trump Says 'Deep State Department,' Prompting Dr. Fauci to Bury Face in Hands https://t.co/mnCPhEp2cY via @mediaite4 minutes ago
Renae Trump Says 'Deep State Department' During Press Briefing https://t.co/o7l3F9g3ij did you see the deep state? 4 minutes ago