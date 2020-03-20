Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > WATCH: Trump Says ‘Deep State Department,’ Prompting Dr. Fauci to Bury Face in Hands

WATCH: Trump Says ‘Deep State Department,’ Prompting Dr. Fauci to Bury Face in Hands

Mediaite Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump referred to the U.S. State Department as the "Deep State Department" during a White House press briefing on the coronavirus with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Friday, prompting National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci to bury his face in his hands.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published < > Embed
News video: State Department warns US citizens not to travel abroad due to coronavirus pandemic

State Department warns US citizens not to travel abroad due to coronavirus pandemic 01:40

 Developing news coming out of the state department, will impact countless travelers in the next several days. One family is now sharing their experience, and just arrived from Mexico.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump At Briefing: Pompeo Has To Get Back To 'Deep State Department' [Video]

Trump At Briefing: Pompeo Has To Get Back To 'Deep State Department'

President Trump held a briefing.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:30Published
State Department Instructs Americans 'Do Not Travel Abroad' [Video]

State Department Instructs Americans 'Do Not Travel Abroad'

The State Department issued the Level 4 travel advisory on Thursday, telling Americans in certain terms: do not travel.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Is Trump Creating A Deep State To Go After Unions And Democratic Opponents?

Is Trump Creating A Deep State To Go After Unions And Democratic Opponents?Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling The Deep State has been blamed for many things since Donald Trump became president, including by the president...
WorldNews

Trump gives NYS permission to start using state labs to test for COVID-19

President Donald Trump has given New York state the go ahead to start using state labs to test for COVID-19. Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Friday...
bizjournals Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mixmastermo

Askari RT @DeanObeidallah: Trump Says 'Deep State Department,' Prompting Dr. Fauci to Bury Face in Hands-Think about this: you had an infectious d… 41 seconds ago

roedio73

nolen of Tennessee RT @Mediaite: WATCH: Trump Says 'Deep State Department,' Prompting Dr. Fauci to Bury Face in Hands https://t.co/ug1bfEA1JE 45 seconds ago

dudewtfnow

Rod Doctor Fauci caught in the middle of Trump presser and the Deep State Department. https://t.co/kap2rqdIY6 3 minutes ago

WildBlueBerry

Allyson #Fauci The moment you realize POTUS is an idiot. https://t.co/xcX4mLmSHk 4 minutes ago

LynneWhite

lynne white WATCH: Trump Says 'Deep State Department,' Prompting Dr. Fauci to Bury Face in Hands https://t.co/w0qeYfitKe via @mediaite 4 minutes ago

baudekin

Michael Bodkin RT @timupland: WATCH: Trump Says 'Deep State Department,' Prompting Dr. Fauci to Bury Face in Hands https://t.co/mnCPhEp2cY via @mediaite 4 minutes ago

Renae0619

Renae Trump Says 'Deep State Department' During Press Briefing https://t.co/o7l3F9g3ij did you see the deep state? 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.