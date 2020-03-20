Andy Cohen Will Shoot 'Watch What Happens Live' at Home During Coronavirus Pandemic
Friday, 20 March 2020 () Andy Cohen will begin taping new episodes of his Bravo talk show Watch What Happens Live at his New York City apartment! The talk show host will be interviewing celebrity guests, Bravo-lebrities, and more. The first episode of the @ Home edition will happen on Sunday (March 22) with guests Jerry O’Connell, Nene Leakes, and [...]
VIA BEETCAM– As people stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, data is showing an increase in media consumption across all platforms. This may come as no surprise, but in a BeetCam interview, Peter Bradbury, chief commercial officer of Nielsen Global Media US, provided greater detail around...