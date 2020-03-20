Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Sophie Turner Reveals Her Favorite Jonas Brothers Songs

Sophie Turner Reveals Her Favorite Jonas Brothers Songs

Just Jared Jr Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Sophie Turner is one of husband Joe Jonas‘ biggest supporters! The 23-year-old actress may not have liked the Jonas Brothers growing up, but now she’s a huge fan. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sophie Turner In an Instagram question and answer session, Sophie spilled on her favorite JB songs. Sophie noted her favorite [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.