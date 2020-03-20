Global  

'Sonic the Hedgehog' Movie to Get an Early Digital Release

Just Jared Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Paramount Pictures has announced that the hit movie Sonic the Hedgehog will be getting an early digital release now that movie theaters across the country have been shut down. The movie was released in theaters on February 14 and became a box office hit with $146 million domestically and over $300 million worldwide. Fans will [...]
