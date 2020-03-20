Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Andy Cohen to shoot 'Watch What Happens Live' at home amid coronavirus outbreak

Andy Cohen to shoot 'Watch What Happens Live' at home amid coronavirus outbreak

FOXNews.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Andy Cohen is the latest late-night host to move his show from a studio to his home during the coronavirus outbreak. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Viral Video - Published < > Embed
News video: Animated match-burning video explains social distancing

Animated match-burning video explains social distancing 00:11

 California-based artist creates an animated video to encourage the audience to stay at home amid coronavirus outbreak

Recent related videos from verified sources

Across LA County, Locals Are Doing Their Best To Cope With Stay Home Order [Video]

Across LA County, Locals Are Doing Their Best To Cope With Stay Home Order

Freeways are a little leaner and places that were recently open are now shut down. KCAL9’s Joy Benedict talks with locals about how they’re doing during the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:42Published
Bravo's Andy Cohen Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Bravo's Andy Cohen Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Bravo talk show host and producer Andy Cohen took to Instagram Friday to announce he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:20Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Andy Cohen Will Shoot 'Watch What Happens Live' at Home During Coronavirus Pandemic

Andy Cohen will begin taping new episodes of his Bravo talk show Watch What Happens Live at his New York City apartment! The talk show host will be interviewing...
Just Jared

Andy Cohen Announces He Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Andy Cohen Announces He Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus*Andy Cohen* announced on social media Friday he has tested positive for coronavirus.
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.