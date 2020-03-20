Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Bad Bunny Bares It All in the Buff While Quarantining at Home!

Bad Bunny Bares It All in the Buff While Quarantining at Home!

Just Jared Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Bad Bunny is showing it all off! The The 26-year-old YHLQMDLG superstar showed off his shirtless (and pantless!) quarantine style with a series of photos on social media on Friday (March 20). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bad Bunny “*DIA 6 DE CUARENTENA* se puede tomar SOL desde CASA 🏠☀️que hacen ustedes hoy???,” [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.