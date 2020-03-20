Bad Bunny Bares It All in the Buff While Quarantining at Home! Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Bad Bunny is showing it all off! The The 26-year-old YHLQMDLG superstar showed off his shirtless (and pantless!) quarantine style with a series of photos on social media on Friday (March 20). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bad Bunny “*DIA 6 DE CUARENTENA* se puede tomar SOL desde CASA 🏠☀️que hacen ustedes hoy???,” [...] 👓 View full article

