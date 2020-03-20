Global  

Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Step Out Together in L.A.

Just Jared Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Step Out Together in L.A.Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas leave an office building on Friday afternoon (March 20) in Los Angeles. The 47-year-old The Way Back actor and the 31-year-old Knives Out actress wore casual outfits while stepping out together. Earlier in the week, Ben and Ana were all smiles while grabbing coffee at a local Starbucks and [...]
 Ana De Armas has given fans a glimpse of her rumoured boyfriend, Ben Affleck's, photography skills in a series of new glamour shots.

