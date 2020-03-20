Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Perform Ed Sheeran's 'Kiss Me' During Instagram Live Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are the latest stars to take part in the Together at Home concert series. The frequent collaborators and real-life couple went live on his channel this afternoon for a little concert, where they covered Ed Sheeran‘s “Kiss Me”. Camila and Shawn also discussed some activities for their fans to do [...] 👓 View full article

0

