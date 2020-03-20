Global  

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Perform Ed Sheeran's 'Kiss Me' During Instagram Live

Just Jared Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are the latest stars to take part in the Together at Home concert series. The frequent collaborators and real-life couple went live on his channel this afternoon for a little concert, where they covered Ed Sheeran‘s “Kiss Me”. Camila and Shawn also discussed some activities for their fans to do [...]
