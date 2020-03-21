Global  

Ariana Grande and Mother Seek Restraining Order Against Obsessed Fan

AceShowbiz Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
A 20-something man has been arrested outside the 'Thank U, Next' singer's Los Angeles home for misdemeanour trespassing and felony battery after he sneaked past her security detail.
