Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Reveal the Netflix Show They Regret Watching

Just Jared Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Married couple Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith, who are expecting their first child, are currently quarantined together and they decided to watch a Netflix show that they now regret watching. The couple watched Altered Carbon, which takes place more than 300 years in the future in a society that is transformed by new technology: consciousness [...]
