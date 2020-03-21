Global  

Longtime NBC News Staffer Passed Away After Contracting Coronavirus

AceShowbiz Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Network chairman Andy Lack discloses that Larry Edgeworth, who worked as an audio technician, had 'suffered from other health issues that led him to succumb to the illness.'
Funeral services affected during coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Funeral services affected during coronavirus pandemic

With public gatherings being restricted to ten people or less, those who are dealing with funerals today are being put in an awfully tough spot. Many are being forced to choose who can be present for..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:14Published
NBC News Employee Dies From Coronavirus, Trevor Noah Criticizes Spring Breakers & Disney Releases 'Onward' Early | THR News [Video]

NBC News Employee Dies From Coronavirus, Trevor Noah Criticizes Spring Breakers & Disney Releases 'Onward' Early | THR News

An NBC News employee dies after being diagnosed with coronavirus, Trevor Noah criticizes young spring breakers for partying amid the pandemic and Disney releases Pixar's 'Onward' on digital early so..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:12Published

NBC News Staffer Dies After Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

A staffer on NBC News has died following a positive coronavirus diagnosis, according to the network on Friday (March 20). The network confirmed that one of its...
Just Jared

NBC News Employee Dies From Coronavirus: ‘Gentle Giant Who Would Give You The Shirt Off His Back’

NBC News staffer Larry Edgeworth, who tested positive for the coronavirus, died on Thursday, which was shared by Chairman Andy Lack with employees in a...
Mediaite

