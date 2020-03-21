Global  

Kanye West Helps Chicago and Los Angeles Charities to Provide Meals Amid Coronavirus Crisis

AceShowbiz Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
We Women Empowered supports the elderly located on the southside of Chicago, while The Dream Center Los Angeles serves food at their 'drive-thru' to those affected by the pandemic.
News video: Drive-thru school meals help feed hungry kids amid coronavirus

Drive-thru school meals help feed hungry kids amid coronavirus 00:32

 Drive-thru school meals are being offered in Los Angeles, California, as coronavirus has closed public schools, cutting off a way for countless needy students to get breakfast and lunch.

