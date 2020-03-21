Global  

Cassie Randolph Updates Fans On Living Situation With Colton Underwood After His Positive Test For Coronavirus

Just Jared Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Cassie Randolph is opening up about quarantine and social distancing after boyfriend Colton Underwood tested positive for coronavirus. The 24-year-old former Bachelor star took to her Instagram Story to update fans on the situation, as they’re staying at Cassie‘s parents home. “We’re here with my family,” she shared. “We’ve been quarantining ourselves for the past [...]
