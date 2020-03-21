Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Maggie Grace Is Pregnant & Expecting Her First Child With Husband Brent Bushnell!

Maggie Grace Is Pregnant & Expecting Her First Child With Husband Brent Bushnell!

Just Jared Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Congrats to Maggie Grace – she’s pregnant with her first child with husband Brent Bushnell! The 36-year-old former Lost star announced her pregnancy on Instagram to her fans, holding her small baby bump. “In the midst of these uncertain times, we’ve been blessed with a joyful reminder of what’s most important,” Maggie shared in the [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

agbota3

Rose Linda Lost Star Maggie Grace Is Pregnant With Her First Child: Maggie Grace is expecting her first child! The former Lost… https://t.co/jkyMotRDLR 28 minutes ago

effinfun

effinfun Lost Star Maggie Grace Is Pregnant With Her First Child - Maggie Grace is expecting her first child!The former Lo… https://t.co/rSYHjV19Dk 58 minutes ago

SpencerKarter

Spencer Karter RT @JustJared: Congrats Maggie Grace & Brent Bushnell - they're expecting their first child! https://t.co/uY73PfFODw 2 hours ago

newsmosscom

newsmoss Maggie Grace Is Pregnant! 🤰 #MaggieGrace announced that she is #pregnant by stating that she remembers what is impo… https://t.co/RuxRmOiZay 3 hours ago

news16815902

news Maggie Grace Is Pregnant, Expecting 1st Child With Brent Bushnell https://t.co/PzQd9epM4G https://t.co/Y7Mcpn130i 9 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @people: Lost Alum Maggie Grace Expecting First Child with Husband Brent Bushnell: 'We've Been Blessed' https://t.co/OhIWFhLeNX 11 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @usweekly: Baby on board! https://t.co/ccIs1BKHNX 11 hours ago

News360W

News360World Maggie Grace Is Pregnant, Expecting 1st Child With Husband Brent Bushnell https://t.co/L3tFStrrP3 https://t.co/IrQORIkflx 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.