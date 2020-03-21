Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Little Mix Likely to Get Immortalized in Wax for Madame Tussauds

Little Mix Likely to Get Immortalized in Wax for Madame Tussauds

AceShowbiz Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Bosses at the famed museum are said to be considering the possibility after Jade Thirlwall joked on Clara Amfo's 'This City' podcast about melting Olly Murs' statue to make way for them.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Little Mix Likely to Get Immortalized in Wax for Madame Tussauds https://t.co/oA3hln2spB https://t.co/XRqxvxG3nz 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.