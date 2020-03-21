Global  

Wondering if Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor broke up? Here's your answer

Mid-Day Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Celebrities' lives and relationships are always under the radar. One misstep, and you can read all about it in the media. That is what happened when Ranbir Kapoor wasn't seen around at Alia Bhatt's birthday celebrations on March 15. News of a breakup started doing the rounds too. Well, which boyfriend would miss out on his...
Did Ranbir Kapoor go missing on Alia Bhatt's birthday?

Did Ranbir Kapoor go missing on Alia Bhatt's birthday? 01:36

 Alia Bhatt was spotted with elder sister Shaheen and good friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on her birthday on March 15, and not with rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, so a section of the media was quick to speculate all is not well between the two!

