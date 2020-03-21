Coronavirus scare: Jennifer Garner finds it hard to get parents to stay at home

Hollywood star Jennifer Garner is frustrated with her parents -- William and Patricia for refusing to stay at home and practice social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.



While the World Health Organisation (WHO) is urging people to practice social distancing and stay home in a bid to prevent the spread of... 👓 View full article



