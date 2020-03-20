Global  

Kanika Kapoor: I am being treated like a criminal!

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
After facing a lot of flak for allegedly hiding her travel history and evading screening for Covid-19 coronavirus, Kanika Kapoor claims that it's the authorities who have been lax in testing her for the disease
News video: Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus

Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus 01:29

 Singer Kanika Kapoor of "Baby Doll" fame on Friday announced that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She might be the first Indian celebrity to have become victim of COVID-19. #KanikaKapoor #coronainindia #coronainindiacoronavirus #coronavirusodiasong #coronavirusalert...

dumasiam

MG Dumasia Kanika Kapoor: I am being treated like a criminal! https://t.co/mjLpDyd7x1 https://t.co/inTBMKF31Q 9 minutes ago

spccmvjc

spcc RT @thej: Kanika Kapoor: I pestered the authorities for three days to get myself tested. Now I am being treated like a criminal! https://t… 11 minutes ago

raipraveen24

Praveen Rai Kanika Kapoor: I pestered the authorities for three days to get myself tested. Now I am being treated like criminal… https://t.co/EFKvDpaWbn 12 minutes ago

thej

Thejesh GN ⏚ ತೇಜೇಶ್ ಜಿ.ಎನ್ Kanika Kapoor: I pestered the authorities for three days to get myself tested. Now I am being treated like a crimin… https://t.co/Iz7IC43Bxj 18 minutes ago

GUGLOTHPRASHANT

GUGLOTH PRASHANT https://t.co/qBmwlEJ3g5 @TheKanikakapoor you said the government didnt give information on self isolation. You had… https://t.co/k2ohOlkBMQ 22 minutes ago

sanvai

SanthanamVaidya Answer this simple question. When social distancing is a must, how come you were found in the party? I'm being ill… https://t.co/763vIiOaMs 1 hour ago

Ca_amit_parwani

CA Amit Parwani RT @DelhiTimesTweet: Facing flak for allegedly hiding her travel history & evading screening, @TheKanikakapoor defends herself: Claims it's… 2 hours ago

aabed_nawal

nawal aabed Allah RT @DMmovies: #KanikaKapoor says she isn’t an ‘irresponsible person’, reveals she is being ‘ill-treated’ at the hospital Read more: https:… 2 hours ago

