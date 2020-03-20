Kanika Kapoor: I am being treated like a criminal!
Friday, 20 March 2020 () After facing a lot of flak for allegedly hiding her travel history and evading screening for Covid-19 coronavirus, Kanika Kapoor claims that it's the authorities who have been lax in testing her for the disease
Singer Kanika Kapoor of "Baby Doll" fame on Friday announced that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She might be the first Indian celebrity to have become victim of COVID-19.
