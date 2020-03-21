Country music icon Kenny Rogers no more

Country music legend Kenny Rogers has died. He was 81. Rogers, who dominated the pop and country charts in the 1970s and 1980s and won three Grammys, passed away "peacefully" from natural causes, reports variety.com. "Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his ...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Khalieka Curry 🕊🛡 RT @goldenglobes: Kenny Rogers, an icon of country music and a Golden Globe nominee, died Friday night, according to a statement posted by… 10 seconds ago GEORGE E AVENT Country Music Icon Kenny Rogers Dies at 81 https://t.co/w3hP9MiXOL via @variety 16 seconds ago Benjie Anderson America and the world looses another icon. Country music singer/actor and fellow GA resident passes. God bless the… https://t.co/69MYNHI12g 26 seconds ago Akilacares RT @DewsNewz: You got to know when to hold em, know when to fold em, know when to walk away, know when to run Anyone remember the movie Si… 38 seconds ago Vincent Berns RT @ChuckCallesto: Breaking #FoxNews Alert : Kenny Rogers, country music icon, dead at 81 41 seconds ago Good Cutlet RT @Variety: Country Music icon Kenny Rogers has died https://t.co/Hv5Fz3aTpc 41 seconds ago Alex RT @NatashaFatah: Kenny Rogers Dead: Country Music Icon Was 81 💔 https://t.co/5pbf2W0vcs 43 seconds ago Franklin Odwola RT @NationBreaking: COUNTRY MUSIC icon Kenny Rogers dies aged 81; his family says he died of natural causes. https://t.co/e9N5yYWoap 46 seconds ago