Producer Tanuj Garg on Kanika Kapoor's coronavirus diagnosis: Not the time to ostracise people

Producer Tanuj Garg on Kanika Kapoor's coronavirus diagnosis: Not the time to ostracise people

Mid-Day Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Popular singer Kanika Kapoor was diagnosed with coronavirus after she returned to India from London a few days ago. Social media and people, in general, have been up in arms against the Baby Doll singer for not having taken the necessary precautions on being diagnosed and instead, attending a party in Lucknow where several others...
News video: Coronavirus: Kanika Kapoor faces flak; states increase curbs: Top 10 updates

Coronavirus: Kanika Kapoor faces flak; states increase curbs: Top 10 updates 03:30

 Coronavirus cases in India crossed 200 on Friday. We bring you top ten national and international updates on coronavirus pandemic. Indian singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive on Friday. Following Kapoor’s revelation, BJP’S Vashundhara Raje went into self isolation stating she was in contact with...

cinestaan

cinestaan An FIR has been lodged against singer #KanikaKapoor for alleged negligence in the wake of the growing #Coronavirus… https://t.co/57kHhH1Z5B 4 hours ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: Amidst all the backlash, @TheKanikakapoor 's close friend and producer @tanuj_garg comes out in support of the #BabyDoll… 4 hours ago

timesofindia

Times of India Amidst all the backlash, @TheKanikakapoor 's close friend and producer @tanuj_garg comes out in support of the… https://t.co/4SKIJguDer 6 hours ago

