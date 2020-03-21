Global  

Kenny Rogers Passed Away 'Peacefully' at 81

AceShowbiz Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
The 'Coward of the County' singer died at his home in Georgia on Friday night, March 20 'surrounded by members of his family,' according to a statement posted on Twitter.
News video: Kenny Rogers dead at 81

Kenny Rogers dead at 81 01:07

 Country music legend Kenny Rogers has passed away at the age of 81.

Tweets about this

rissa310

Larissa RT @_KennyRogers: The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed… 3 seconds ago

darlllene_

𝒅𝒂𝒓𝒍𝒆𝒏𝒆 𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒐 Kenny Rogers has passed away 🥺 5 seconds ago

OlexKP

Olex Very sad news that #KennyRogers, a true #CountryLegend has passed away - “The best you can hope for is to die in yo… https://t.co/HLL2YbZ2vg 14 seconds ago

