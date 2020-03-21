Christian Siriano to Make Face Masks for New York Medical Personnel

After state governor Andrew Cuomo shared the urgent need of basic protection, the fashion designer promised that his team, which included 'sewers and pattern makers,' will help to make them.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Free, Establishment Neo-liberal 🏳️‍🌈 🥀 RT @polly: NEW: Christian Siriano isn't the only fashion house making face masks amid #coronavirus shortages. Many fashion manufacturers… 57 seconds ago Tricia Tsagris NY-based fashion designer Christian Siriano asks sewing team to make face masks for medical responders https://t.co/iAFkkngFEq 2 minutes ago Frozendiva29 RT @CTVNews: Designer Christian Siriano will make face masks for NY health-care workers https://t.co/zTAOl3W7OI 4 minutes ago @angiespizelles RT @KTLA: Christian Siriano vowed to make masks, asking his sewing team to pump them out to help medical responders https://t.co/C7oqpSf2YV 5 minutes ago DrNurseProf RT @kylegriffin1: Designer Christian Siriano offers to make face masks for medical workers. 7 minutes ago Carly Says RT @kylegriffin1: Designer Christian Siriano offers to make face masks for medical workers. https://t.co/w2UhH2JVkm 13 minutes ago Dodinsky This super inspiring tweet exchange between @NYGovCuomo and the designer @CSiriano will definitely restore your f… https://t.co/Y5Clin2Gr8 15 minutes ago CTV News Designer Christian Siriano will make face masks for NY health-care workers https://t.co/zTAOl3W7OI 17 minutes ago