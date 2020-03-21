Global  

Polish volunteers deliver coffee, walk dogs as coronavirus spreads

Reuters India Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Robert Wagner, a community activist in the Polish city of Wroclaw, says delivering coffee and packed lunches to hard-pressed doctors and paramedics is the least he can do as coronavirus spreads across the country.
