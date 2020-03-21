Global  

Swae Lee Actually Put On A Free Instagram Live Performance + It Was An Amazing Coronavirus Music Festival

SOHH Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Swae Lee Actually Put On A Free Instagram Live Performance + It Was An Amazing Coronavirus Music FestivalRae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee kept his word about putting on a free concert. The hip-hop star pulled through last night for day one fans currently staying indoors for the social distancing goals. Big Facts Last night, Swae went all-out for a must-see concert. During his live stream, Swae turned up to his hits from a […]

