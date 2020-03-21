Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Put on Blast After Infamous Call With Taylor Swift Leaked in Full

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Put on Blast After Infamous Call With Taylor Swift Leaked in Full

AceShowbiz Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
In the full version of the clip, it's revealed that the 'Jesus Is King' rapper never told the pop superstar about his infamous line 'I made that b***h famous' on his song 'Famous'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Kanye West is 'over'

Kanye West is 'over' 00:57

 A video has been leaked which appears to have proven that Taylor Swift told the truth about her phone call with Kanye West over his controversial song Famous.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

North West's most stylin' looks — from Fashion Week pantsuit to $35K designer bag [Video]

North West's most stylin' looks — from Fashion Week pantsuit to $35K designer bag

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's adorably fashionable daughter may just be a child, but she sure knows fashion. Designers are lining up to style the lil' diva, who has outshined her famous mother a..

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 01:00Published
NikkieTutorials' 3 makeup videos you need to see [Video]

NikkieTutorials' 3 makeup videos you need to see

Nikkie De Jager may be famous for coming out as transgender, but the YouTuber is even more famous for her fabulous beauty videos.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:44Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift & Kanye West's Full 'Famous' Phone Call Leaks Online

Taylor Swift‘s infamous phone call with Kanye West has leaked online in full. If you recall, in 2016, Kim Kardashian leaked the phone call between her husband...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Just JaredDaily Record

'Kim & Ye Finally Exposed': Kanye West Branded 'Liar' as 'Unedited' Call With Taylor Swift Leaked


RIA Nov.


Tweets about this

Shinywoman13

𝓛𝓸𝓿𝓮, Shannon 💕 RT @swiftsupdates: 📝 | Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Put on Blast After Infamous Call With Taylor Swift Leaked in Full (via @aceshowbiz) #T… 7 minutes ago

Dreamerally24

***Carol Swift*** RT @aceshowbiz: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Put on Blast After Infamous Call With Taylor Swift Leaked in Full https://t.co/K31mLUORgI htt… 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.