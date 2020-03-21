Global  

Sylvester Stallone's New York Art Show Pushed Back to October Following Coronavirus Lockdown

AceShowbiz Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
The 'Rambo: Last Blood' star, who has exhibited his art in France in 2015, was originally set to show his latest creations at the Georges Berges Gallery in Manhattan's SoHo district in spring.
