Sylvester Stallone's New York Art Show Pushed Back to October Following Coronavirus Lockdown

Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The 'Rambo: Last Blood' star, who has exhibited his art in France in 2015, was originally set to show his latest creations at the Georges Berges Gallery in Manhattan's SoHo district in spring. 👓 View full article



