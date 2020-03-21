Singer, Actor, ‘The Gambler’: Kenny Rogers Dies At 81

Global  

Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, the smooth, Grammy-winning balladeer who spanned jazz, folk, country and pop with such hits as “Lucille,” “Lady” and “Islands in the Stream” and embraced his persona as “The Gambler” on record and on TV, died Friday night.
 Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, who embraced his persona as "The Gambler" on record and on TV, died Friday night.

