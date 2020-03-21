Global  

Florida Man in the Age of Coronavirus: Suspect Arrested in Theft of 66 Toilet Paper Rolls

Mediaite Saturday, 21 March 2020
Florida Man in the Age of Coronavirus: Suspect Arrested in Theft of 66 Toilet Paper RollsFlorida Man has adapted to the age of the coronavirus pandemic in the person of a suspect who has been arrested in the Sunshine State pulling the most COVID-19-esque crimes imaginable: the toilet paper heist.
News video: Woman Pretends to Buy Pizza and Mask and Pays with Toilet Paper

Woman Pretends to Buy Pizza and Mask and Pays with Toilet Paper 00:39

 This woman staged a pizza delivery. When the man came to deliver her a box of pizza, she paid him with a sheet of toilet paper. The man then offered her a face mask and demanded four toilet paper rolls in exchange for it. The woman handed him four rolls and bought the mask from him.

