Florida Man in the Age of Coronavirus: Suspect Arrested in Theft of 66 Toilet Paper Rolls
Saturday, 21 March 2020 () Florida Man has adapted to the age of the coronavirus pandemic in the person of a suspect who has been arrested in the Sunshine State pulling the most COVID-19-esque crimes imaginable: the toilet paper heist.
