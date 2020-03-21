Global  

Dolly Parton Shares Tearful Message Following Death of ‘True Friend’ & Collaborator Kenny Rogers: Watch

Billboard.com Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
With tears in her eyes and holding a framed photo of her and Kenny Rogers close to her heart, Dolly Parton shared her grief and love for her friend and collaborator -- who died on Friday (March 20) -- with a heartfelt, emotional video.
 American country music star Kenny Roger has died aged 81. He topped the charts during the 1970s and 1980s and won three Grammy awards. One of his best known hits was his 1983 duet with Dolly Parton, Islands In The Stream.

